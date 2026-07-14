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Hanging In by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1853

Hanging In

Not many flowers are still perky with this newest heatwave, but these ones are hanging in.

Windy, but massively hot and humid- not a day for any living creature to be out.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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