Pink and White for an Orange Day

Pink and white hydrangeas (a small part of one of the university gardens that I frequent) on an orange air quality alert day.
Smoke from forest fires in the north has made its way here. As bad as it is for us here in the city, it's a tragedy for those who have lost their communities and have had to flee to shelters far from their homes.
@haskar I share your hope that the signs of climate change all around us will bring about some reflection. But Canada's current government, for one, is rolling back policies to address climate change and is signing new pipeline deals. I will stop here :(
P.S. I am amazed that these hydrangeas are doing so well given the awful heat we have been getting. I imagine they are being watered frequently.