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Carry On by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1855

Carry On

Another hot and smoky day, but the bees carry on.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
July 17th, 2026  
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