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A Welcome Respite by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1856

A Welcome Respite

Nice to see the bees on the purple loosestrife. Nice, too, to have cooler temperatures and to have a respite from the smoky air. It's due to blow back in, but for now we can all breathe a little easier.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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