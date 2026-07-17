Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1856
A Welcome Respite
Nice to see the bees on the purple loosestrife. Nice, too, to have cooler temperatures and to have a respite from the smoky air. It's due to blow back in, but for now we can all breathe a little easier.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1856
photos
72
followers
24
following
508% complete
View this month »
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
17th July 2026 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
summer
,
wildflowers
,
purple loosestrife
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close