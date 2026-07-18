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A Quick View by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1857

A Quick View

A common blue butterfly giving me a quick view of its beautiful blue dorsal side.

The temperatures are not so horribly hot (for now), but the smoke is coming and going and coming with the wind.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful
July 19th, 2026  
amyK ace
A beauty!
July 19th, 2026  
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