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Previous
Photo 1858
Lovely from All Sides
A common blue butterfly from yesterday showing its underside- so different and far less colourful, but still lovely.
Cooler weather and clearer air today- so good for us here, but the forest fires continue to burn. Canada has close to 1000 forest fires right now, with many of them out of control. Horrible!
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
18th July 2026 6:26pm
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butterfly
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common blue
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , what a beauty ! The underside is amazing so beautifully patterned ! while the top is beautiful blue ! fav
July 19th, 2026
KV
ace
The underwings are quite beautiful as well. I love the way the edges of the wings have the white fringe. Gorgeous shot Heather.
July 19th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Most beautiful photography
July 19th, 2026
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