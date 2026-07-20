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Singing His Heart Out by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1859

Singing His Heart Out

This male Song Sparrow was singing his heart out. I hope he finds a mate.

"Males sing complex, multi-part songs to establish their territory and woo females." (Google AI)

Here is a link to his song:
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Song_sparrow/sounds

20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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