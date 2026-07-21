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2 Sides of Change by 365projectorgheatherb
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2 Sides of Change

This is one of the installations created by the students at the school next door as part of the project titled "2 Sides of Change."

"Each panel is divided into two halves: one side illustrates a climate-related challenge faced by Toronto, while the other highlights a positive response or potential solution."

21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Karen Hofmann ace
Love this! Very profound.
July 21st, 2026  
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