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Previous
Photo 1860
2 Sides of Change
This is one of the installations created by the students at the school next door as part of the project titled "2 Sides of Change."
"Each panel is divided into two halves: one side illustrates a climate-related challenge faced by Toronto, while the other highlights a positive response or potential solution."
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
21st July 2026 6:02pm
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summer
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street art
Karen Hofmann
ace
Love this! Very profound.
July 21st, 2026
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