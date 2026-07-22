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Previous
Photo 1861
Little Beauty
Little beauty- a male American goldfinch
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1861
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
22nd July 2026 5:25pm
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bird
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summer
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goldfinch
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