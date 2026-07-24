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Caring for the Birds by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1863

Caring for the Birds

A pigeon drinking water set out for the birds by the gardener. The gardener's neighbour said, "Oh yes, he makes sure the birds are looked after."
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Barb ace
Are you still having terrible heat wave? Today our thermometer read 106F!!!! Eek!! Glad someone there is thinking of the birds!
July 25th, 2026  
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