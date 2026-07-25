Previous
Blue Dusting by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1864

Blue Dusting

A Common Blue butterfly, with not as much blue on its upper wings as my previous postings (July 18th and 19th)

Hmm- Google search: "Males have bright vibrant blue upper wings with a thin dark border, while females are mostly brown with orange spots and a varying amount of blue dusting near the body."

I love how we learn new things with 365!
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Sweet thing
July 26th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty. Great detail.
July 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact