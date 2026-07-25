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Previous
Photo 1864
Blue Dusting
A Common Blue butterfly, with not as much blue on its upper wings as my previous postings (July 18th and 19th)
Hmm- Google search: "Males have bright vibrant blue upper wings with a thin dark border, while females are mostly brown with orange spots and a varying amount of blue dusting near the body."
I love how we learn new things with 365!
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
25th July 2026 5:53pm
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butterfly
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summer
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female
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common blue
narayani
ace
Sweet thing
July 26th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Pretty. Great detail.
July 26th, 2026
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