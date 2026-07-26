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Previous
Photo 1865
Stop Looking at Me!
A male Northern Cardinal with real attitude!
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1865
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
25th July 2026 5:22pm
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bird
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summer
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cardinal
Joanne Diochon
ace
He certainly appears to be looking down his nose at you with a rather haughty attitude.
July 27th, 2026
amyK
ace
Great clarity (including those eye catchlights). Super photo.
July 27th, 2026
*lynn
ace
wonderful capture of Mr Handsome!
July 27th, 2026
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