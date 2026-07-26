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Stop Looking at Me! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1865

Stop Looking at Me!

A male Northern Cardinal with real attitude!
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
He certainly appears to be looking down his nose at you with a rather haughty attitude.
July 27th, 2026  
amyK ace
Great clarity (including those eye catchlights). Super photo.
July 27th, 2026  
*lynn ace
wonderful capture of Mr Handsome!
July 27th, 2026  
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