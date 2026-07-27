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Previous
Photo 1866
Meadow Visitor
A female Goldfinch in the "meadow" created by the university landscapers a couple of years ago.
I love the feeling of being out in the country, and the birds, bees and butterflies are thriving there.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
27th July 2026 4:44pm
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bird
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goldfinch
Barb
ace
An extremely gorgeous capture, Heather! Wonderfully composed and great clarity!
July 27th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love the pov. So nice that they made a meadow….very calming, got to be good for you.
July 27th, 2026
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
@shutterbug49
Thank you, Barb and Debbie! And yes, Debbie, this space is very calming. I have been going there every day recently. It's definitely a good space for the soul.
July 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a great pov and capture of this little beauty . So lovely that such areas are created for the wildlife and create such a lovely country feel for all that visit the "meadow" fav
July 27th, 2026
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful shot!
July 27th, 2026
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