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Thistle King by 365projectorgheatherb
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Thistle King

A male goldfinch standing proud on his patch of thistle seeds.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Joanne Diochon ace
You've captured another lovely image of this bright fellow on those thistles. I can't help thinking it must be fuzzy work trying to separate the little seeds from all those silky strands, kind of like trying to eat a cob of corn with all the silk still on it.
July 28th, 2026  
Heather ace
@gardencat Thanks, Joanne! And I think you're right about the fuzzy work entailed in getting at the seeds. The goldfinches really work away at it. I have some shots of this process, but their heads are buried in all the fluff :-)
July 28th, 2026  
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