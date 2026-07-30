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A Real Survivor by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1869

A Real Survivor

A monarch butterfly on a nearby butterfly bush (buddleja). I noticed that its wing is badly damaged (a huge chunk is missing), but it still managed to fly okay. A real survivor!
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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KV ace
Beautiful shot. It is amazing how well butterflies get around when their wings get tattered.
July 30th, 2026  
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