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Previous
Photo 1869
A Real Survivor
A monarch butterfly on a nearby butterfly bush (buddleja). I noticed that its wing is badly damaged (a huge chunk is missing), but it still managed to fly okay. A real survivor!
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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1
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1
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
30th July 2026 3:39pm
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butterfly
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summer
,
butterfly bush
,
monarch
,
buddleja
KV
ace
Beautiful shot. It is amazing how well butterflies get around when their wings get tattered.
July 30th, 2026
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