A monarch butterfly looking especially golden in this light and with this background (I have no memory of what it is).
@gardencat and @lynnz raised the issue of monarchs migrating south to Mexico with my posting of the bedraggled monarch yesterday.
I learned this info from Google AI: There are four generations of monarchs, with only the fourth one migrating to Mexico for the eastern monarch or to California for the western ones. The fourth generation, called the "super generation," emerges in later summer and early fall. It lives 6-8 months (!) vs 2-5 weeks for the other generations.
Thank you Joanne and Lynn for prompting me to look into this. Another 365 learning moment :-)