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Visiting Joe-Pye by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1871

Visiting Joe-Pye

Joe-Pye-Weed is a great plant for pollinators.

My plant app explains the name: "Folklore suggests the name Joe-Pye stems from a Native American healer who used the plant to treat various ailments."

1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice focus and dof
August 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
It looks like a beautiful flower and it has the pollinator for the photo bonus.
August 2nd, 2026  
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