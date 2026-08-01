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Previous
Photo 1871
Visiting Joe-Pye
Joe-Pye-Weed is a great plant for pollinators.
My plant app explains the name: "Folklore suggests the name Joe-Pye stems from a Native American healer who used the plant to treat various ailments."
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
1st August 2026 6:03pm
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bee
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joe-pye-weed
amyK
ace
Nice focus and dof
August 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
It looks like a beautiful flower and it has the pollinator for the photo bonus.
August 2nd, 2026
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