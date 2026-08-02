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Another Visitor by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1872

Another Visitor

Another visitor to the Joe Pye-Weed. I can't get enough of these beautiful monarchs :-)
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic
August 3rd, 2026  
narayani ace
Another stunning capture
August 3rd, 2026  
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