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Previous
Photo 1872
Another Visitor
Another visitor to the Joe Pye-Weed. I can't get enough of these beautiful monarchs :-)
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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2
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1
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
2nd August 2026 5:25pm
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butterfly
,
summer
,
monarch
,
joe pye weed
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic
August 3rd, 2026
narayani
ace
Another stunning capture
August 3rd, 2026
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