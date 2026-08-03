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Previous
Photo 1873
Reaching for the Moon
A cabbage white butterfly feeding on the nectar of woodland sage, but I like to think of it as reaching for the moon :-)
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
3rd August 2026 6:09pm
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bokeh
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butterfly
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summer
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cabbage white
*lynn
ace
Super capture of this little beauty. I don't think I've ever seen woodland sage -- very pretty.
August 4th, 2026
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