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Sunflower Heaven by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1874

Sunflower Heaven

A male goldfinch in sunflower heaven, as he was feasting on the seeds. He was fully immersed and hard to spot. His female counterpart was even more camouflaged.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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