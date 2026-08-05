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Just as Lovely by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1875

Just as Lovely

The purple coneflowers (echinacea) attracted a Red Admiral butterfly today. Two Monarchs were flying around, but they never landed, so this one stole the show.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
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