Summer.. welcome back waddle by 365projectorgjoworboys
123 / 365

Summer.. welcome back waddle

We haven't met up to walk for 18months so today was just lovely. Couldn't choose a favourite photo so collage it is.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
Ian George ace
Nice collage of your walk
August 8th, 2021  
