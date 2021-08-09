Sign up
123 / 365
Summer.. welcome back waddle
We haven't met up to walk for 18months so today was just lovely. Couldn't choose a favourite photo so collage it is.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
Ian George
ace
Nice collage of your walk
August 8th, 2021
