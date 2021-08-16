Sign up
131 / 365
Summer .'Joseph' just wanted to say hello
Joseph's back drop is just an amazing scenery but he still steals the show in my view
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
1
0
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
Views
2
Comments
1
Camera
Nokia 3.1
Taken
15th August 2021 10:40am
Kim Silcock
Hello Joseph! Beautiful backdrop.
August 16th, 2021
