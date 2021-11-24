Sign up
231 / 365
Autumn.. Christmas cactus
This has taken quite a few attempts to get right. You would have thought it was easy, a plant indoors. Just shows any picture needs a composition
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
0
0
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Nokia 3.1
Taken
23rd November 2021 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
cactus
,
house
