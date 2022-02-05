Previous
Next
Winter. New and old by 365projectorgjoworboys
304 / 365

Winter. New and old

Have seen the thatchers working on this roof over winter.Makes you realise how dramatically the weather can change the thatches appearance.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise