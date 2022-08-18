Sign up
Photo 498
Purple potatoes
I'm the proud owner of a bag of these and the oracle Google has educated me they are native to Peru and Bolivia and came to Europe in the 16th century! Oh yes and they taste good too!!
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
1
0
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Nokia G10
Taken
17th August 2022 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
They sure look amazing!
August 18th, 2022
