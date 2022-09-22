Previous
Favourite barn by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 533

Favourite barn

Always admire this barn, literally in the middle of no where and this is as close as you can get. Made from our local stone and I'm sur barn owls visit.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Photo Details

