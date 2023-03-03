Previous
The first blossom by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 695

The first blossom

I think this is a wild plum blossom the first one to flower this year. Spring is in the way!
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Jo Worboys

Heather ace
A lovely capture, Jo! Yes, this blossom really heralds spring! Fav
March 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely close up shot!
March 2nd, 2023  
