Ox eye daisy by 365projectorgjoworboys
Ox eye daisy

Wild flowers are just as beautiful as cultivated ones. With the bonus of being a surprise when you find one on a walk
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and capture.
August 29th, 2023  
