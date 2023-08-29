Sign up
Photo 874
Ox eye daisy
Wild flowers are just as beautiful as cultivated ones. With the bonus of being a surprise when you find one on a walk
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and capture.
August 29th, 2023
