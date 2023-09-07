Sign up
Photo 883
Maize
I watched the maize growing at a fantastic rate all spring/summer it's just ripening now
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
Diana
ace
Fabulous triptych.
September 7th, 2023
