Photo 903
Roses
The time of year when you start to have to look harder to. find 'summer' hanging on to it for as long as I can
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
1
1
1
365
Nokia G10
27th September 2023 9:57am
Diana
ace
A wonderful find and capture. My first ones are starting to bloom after the pruning
September 27th, 2023
