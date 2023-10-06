Sign up
Photo 912
Buckwheat
Or at least that is what Google tells me! (Bucks as in deer??) They have been munching on it.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
2
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Flashback
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot and I love the colors.
October 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous focus on these beautiful blooms.
October 6th, 2023
