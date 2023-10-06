Previous
Buckwheat by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 912

Buckwheat

Or at least that is what Google tells me! (Bucks as in deer??) They have been munching on it.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and I love the colors.
October 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous focus on these beautiful blooms.
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise