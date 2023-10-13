Previous
On Fire by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 919

On Fire

Went looking for colour and certainly found some
13th October 2023

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
Such a beautiful capture of these gorgeous leaves, I love the shine and colour.
October 13th, 2023  
