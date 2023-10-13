Sign up
Photo 919
On Fire
Went looking for colour and certainly found some
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful capture of these gorgeous leaves, I love the shine and colour.
October 13th, 2023
