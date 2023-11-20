Previous
Waterside overspill by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 957

Waterside overspill

All this recent rain is giving an almost swamp like effect at the reservoir
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Jo Worboys

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot. It does look like a lot of water.
November 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scne
November 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I love the reflections too
November 20th, 2023  
