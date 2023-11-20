Sign up
Previous
Photo 957
Waterside overspill
All this recent rain is giving an almost swamp like effect at the reservoir
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
3
2
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
957
photos
21
followers
16
following
262% complete
View this month »
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Nokia G10
Taken
18th November 2023 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot. It does look like a lot of water.
November 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely scne
November 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I love the reflections too
November 20th, 2023
