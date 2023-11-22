Previous
More on the floor by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 959

More on the floor

Sadly Autumn is moving on. Just making the most of what is left
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ian George ace
Nice capture of the colourful leaves ,I detect a touch of sadness here.
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise