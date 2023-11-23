Previous
Flowering cactus by 365projectorgjoworboys
Flowering cactus

For 28years this cactus has flowered every year at this time. I neglect it feed it once in a while but it never fails to put on a show
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
263% complete

Carole Sandford ace
My kind of plant, one that thrives on neglect!
November 23rd, 2023  
