Flowering cactus
For 28years this cactus has flowered every year at this time. I neglect it feed it once in a while but it never fails to put on a show
23rd November 2023
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Nokia G10
Taken
23rd November 2023 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
My kind of plant, one that thrives on neglect!
November 23rd, 2023
