Photo 983
All the browns
A trip down to the lake this morning, all brown everywhere but still eye catching
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
Diana
ace
Lovely tones and shadows.
December 16th, 2023
