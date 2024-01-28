Previous
Early signs by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1026

Early signs

The purple catkins are out on the Alder trees. I won't say Spr....g just yet but the world (near me) is just starting to awaken again
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
281% complete

