Dandelion Breakfast by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1133

Dandelion Breakfast

After a night's rain all the snails have appeared. This one's obviously enjoying it's breakfast
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Omw, I have never seen this before! Maybe because we so seldom get rain ;-)
May 14th, 2024  
