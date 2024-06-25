Previous
Summer ready by 365projectorgjoworboys
Summer ready

The fly sheets and hoods are out....it must be summer!
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Jo Worboys

Jo Worboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Heather ace
Love this, Jo! And thank you for explaining- I was wondering if it was cold- duh- lol. Love the blue sky, white clouds, green field, and pops of yellow all around these beauties! Fav
June 25th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgheatherb we are in a bit of a heatwave this week 28° today! Def not cold
June 25th, 2024  
