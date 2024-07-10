Previous
The first sunflower by Jo Worboys
The first sunflower

The wild flower beds are motoring along. The first sunflower is out
Jo Worboys

Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
