Photo 1218
Large Blue
Happy to have captured one as there are so few butterflies this year. When they open their wings they are a gorgeous pale blue colour
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 7th, 2024
