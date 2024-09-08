Previous
Southern Hawker Dragon Fly by 365projectorgjoworboys
Southern Hawker Dragon Fly

For three months this one has been around but tantalisingly too far away or not still long enough to get a photo. Today it posed beautifully. Such a beauty
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
