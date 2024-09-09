Previous
Tobacco plant by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1251

Tobacco plant

Looking cheerful in one of my planters
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
342% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2024  
Heather ace
This is really pretty, Jo! I don't know it at all (so thank you for the introduction!) I really like how you captured these lovely blooms in the lower part of your frame! Big fav!
September 9th, 2024  
