Previous
Photo 1251
Tobacco plant
Looking cheerful in one of my planters
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
2
1
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Nokia G10
Taken
9th September 2024 3:27pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2024
Heather
ace
This is really pretty, Jo! I don't know it at all (so thank you for the introduction!) I really like how you captured these lovely blooms in the lower part of your frame! Big fav!
September 9th, 2024
