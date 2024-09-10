Sign up
Photo 1252
Black eyed Susans
So these are our Black eyed Susans here. Very different to those in other countries
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Heather
ace
Oh- very different from ours, Jo! How interesting to see these! And this is a lovely capture of the yellow petals in light and shadow! Fav!
September 10th, 2024
