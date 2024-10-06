Previous
A fun day out by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1278

A fun day out

Basset fun 1st in the 'best 6 legs' competition; 2nd in the agility and 4th in the fancy dress. Hard to take pics when you are involved so here are our results!
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Jo Worboys

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful - Congrats
October 6th, 2024  
