Shaggy Mane Inkcap by 365projectorgjoworboys
Shaggy Mane Inkcap

A great name for another fungi that has sprouted in this wet weather
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Fisher Family
Lovely - nice light to highlight the detail!

Ian
October 9th, 2024  
