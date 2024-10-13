Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1285
View from a bridge
Some leaves are just starting to turn and adding extra colour interest
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
1285
photos
25
followers
17
following
352% complete
View this month »
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Nokia G10
Taken
12th October 2024 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
A really lovely shot (and spot), Jo! I like how we are looking down on the stream with the light on the water and with the branch arching over the stream. And yes, the turning leaves are a pretty addition! Big fav! :-)
October 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close