Previous
A carpet of leaves by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1319

A carpet of leaves

Literally just that; they are falling thick and fast now
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful textures and colour.
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise