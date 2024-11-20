Previous
Still here by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1323

Still here

Snow on a post sorted of a day
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
362% complete

Diana ace
That sure looks freezing cold. Lovely detail on the ice.
November 20th, 2024  
